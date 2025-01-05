Arizona State defensive back commits to new team in transfer portal
Arizona State took its biggest hit in its secondary during the winter college football transfer portal window, and the former Sun Devils' defensive backs are making their moves to new schools.
One of head coach Kenny Dillingham's most coveted transfer portal additions before the 2024 season was redshirt sophomore Kamari Wilson out of Florida. After just one season with Arizona State, Wilson entered the transfer portal again in December.
Wilson announced his commitment to Memphis via X on Saturday.
The redshirt sophomore became the third defensive back to flip schools since the transfer portal window opened on Dec. 9, following the paths of sophomore defensive back Cole Martin and redshirt freshman cornerback Keontez Bradley.
Martin transferred for the second time in his career, selecting UCLA on Dec. 22 after his father, Demetrice, was announced as the Bruins' pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach. Bradley committed to Buffalo on Dec. 23, the same day former Washington State redshirt freshman safety Adrian "Boogie" Wilson committed to Arizona State.
Kamari Wilson played in seven games for the Sun Devils this season, finishing with 11 tackles. Prior to his pit stop at Arizona State, he played two seasons for the Gators. In 2022, he racked up 39 tackles, one forced fumble and a pass deflection. His playing time significantly decreased the following year, making just one tackle in the 2023 season in a blowout against FCS opponent McNeese State.
The safety signed to Florida as one of the top 100 players in the country in the class of 2022 out of national high school powerhouse IMG Academy (Florida) as a four-star prospect and the ninth-ranked safety in the country.
Wilson is signing to a Memphis team that finished the season 11-2, third in the American Athletic Conference. The Tigers are coming off a 42-37 victory in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl over Big 12 team West Virginia.