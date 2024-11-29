Arizona State football coach gives away huge bonus to staffers
If Kenny Dillingham wasn't beloved by the Arizona State faithful before, he definitely is now.
Arizona State's 34-year-old head football coach, who is the leading candidate for national college football coach of the year after guiding the Sun Devils to a surprising 9-2 record, reportedly gifted ASU's non-football staff with big bonuses this week.
According to Chris Karpman of Sun Devil Source, Dillingham is taking the $200,000 bonus he earned for reaching nine wins and spreading it out among 20 staffers.
Dillingham grew up in Phoenix and called the Arizona State coaching position his dream job after being hired two years ago. After going 3-9 last season, Dillingham has turned around the program and has the Sun Devils on the verge of a berth in the Big 12 football championship game.
If Arizona State (9-2) can beat rival Arizona (4-7) on Saturday in the Territorial Cup, they will play for the Big 12 championship and a potential berth in the College Football Playoff. After being picked to finish last in the Big 12, the Sun Devils enter Saturday's game in a four-way tie for first place.
Nine teams are still alive for a berth in the Big 12 championship game. But only two teams control their own destiny: Arizona State and Iowa State. If the Sun Devils and Cyclones win on Saturday, they're in.
The Arizona State vs. Arizona rivalry game kicks off Saturday at 1:30 p.m. MST on FOX. The Sun Devils are 8.5-point favorites.