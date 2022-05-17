ASU Makes Top Five for 2023 CB Antonio Cotman Jr.

Arizona State makes the top five for 2023 cornerback Antonio Cotman, who has nearly 20 other offers from programs across the country.

Arizona State has had little luck on the recruiting trail in recent memory.

However, the shift in momentum they need might just be on the way.

Class of 2023 cornerback Antonio Cotman Jr. listed his top five schools in his recruitment on Monday. Arizona State made the cut along with Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Boston College and Maryland.

Cotman is a three-star composite recruit on 247 Sports and has exactly 20 offers at the moment from programs such as Arkansas, Duke, Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina and others.

He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. According to his 247 profile, his cousin Ellis Brooks currently plays at Penn State.

The Sun Devils secured their first public commitment of their 2023 class with three-star QB Israel Carter, who pledged to the school in late April.

Despite only one commit in next year's class thus far, ASU reportedly has thrown more than their fair share of offers to potential prospects.

The above tweet is for the next three year's worth of recruiting cycles.

Cotman also has some bounce to him, at least on the basketball court.

To watch some of his highlights on Hudl, you can click here.

