Arizona State DL Stanley Lambert Charged With DUI in Connection to Fatal Car Accident

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Stanley Lambert has been charged with driving under the influence after striking a woman with his vehicle on early Saturday morning, according to AZFamily.com.

"Police say the woman was hit in the area of Camelback and Miller roads around 1:30 a.m and later died from her injuries. Police identified the woman Sunday morning as 23-year-old Norah Bruther, who was visiting Scottsdale from New Jersey and was staying in the area near where the crash happened," said AZFamily.

"Police say Lambert was booked into the Scottsdale City Jail on one count of DUI and a BAC of .08% or more. Lambert was later released during the investigation. Police say they are waiting on lab results, and that more charges are possible."

Arizona State released the following statement.

"We are aware of the tragic situation over the weekend involving one of our student-athletes. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all involved. We are still gathering information and we do not have any other statement at this time.”

Lambert has played for Arizona State since 2018 and has appeared in 14 games for the Sun Devils.

