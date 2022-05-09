Arizona State DL Stanley Lambert Charged With DUI in Connection to Fatal Car Accident

Skip to main content

Sun Devils DL Stanley Lambert Charged With DUI in Connection to Fatal Car Accident

Sun Devils defensive lineman Stanley Lambert was arrested after hitting a woman in Old Town Scottsdale early Saturday morning.

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Stanley Lambert has been charged with driving under the influence after striking a woman with his vehicle on early Saturday morning, according to AZFamily.com.

"Police say the woman was hit in the area of Camelback and Miller roads around 1:30 a.m and later died from her injuries. Police identified the woman Sunday morning as 23-year-old Norah Bruther, who was visiting Scottsdale from New Jersey and was staying in the area near where the crash happened," said AZFamily. 

"Police say Lambert was booked into the Scottsdale City Jail on one count of DUI and a BAC of .08% or more. Lambert was later released during the investigation. Police say they are waiting on lab results, and that more charges are possible."

Arizona State released the following statement. 

"We are aware of the tragic situation over the weekend involving one of our student-athletes. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all involved. We are still gathering information and we do not have any other statement at this time.”

Lambert has played for Arizona State since 2018 and has appeared in 14 games for the Sun Devils.

Thank you for making AllSunDevils.com your choice for Arizona State Sun Devils coverage! Make sure to give us a like on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for more news, updates, analysis and more!

TOP STORIES

Emory Jones Scouting Report

Emory Jones Commits to Arizona State

Omarr Norman-Lott's Return to ASU Crucial

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Arizona State 2022 NFL Draft Recap

D.J. Davidson Selected by New York Giants

ASU DB Jack Jones Drafted by New England Patriots

NFL Draft: Rachaad White Drafted by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Former Arizona State LB Eric Gentry Commits to USC

ASU DL Jermayne Lole to Explore Transfer Portal Options

Sun Devils Land Transfer Portal OL Joey Ramos

Herm Edwards Must Scramble to Save ASU Job

Arizona State LB Eric Gentry Enters Transfer Portal

ASU WR Ricky Pearsall Enters Transfer Portal

Stanley Lambert
Football

Arizona State DL Stanley Lambert Charged With DUI in Connection to Fatal Car Accident

By Donnie Druin25 seconds ago
Cam Johnson
Football

Arizona State Gains Transfer Portal WR Cam Johnson

By Donnie DruinMay 7, 2022
Jermayne Lole
Football

ASU DL Jermayne Lole Unveils Schedule of Upcoming Visits in Transfer Portal

By Donnie DruinMay 7, 2022
Emory Jones
Football

Players, Fans, Social Media React to Emory Jones' Commitment to Arizona State

By Donnie DruinMay 6, 2022
Emory Jones
Football

Scouting Report: Arizona State Transfer QB Emory Jones

By Donnie DruinMay 6, 2022
Emory Jones
Football

Quarterback Emory Jones Commits to Arizona State

By Donnie DruinMay 5, 2022
Sun Devils Helmet
Football

Arizona State: Omarr Norman-Lott's Return a Small but Crucial Victory

By Donnie DruinMay 5, 2022
D.J. Davidson
Football

Former Arizona State DL D.J. Davidson Staying True to Himself

By Donnie DruinMay 3, 2022