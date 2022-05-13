Former ASU OL Spencer Lovell Transfers to Cal

Lovell, who was once a starter for Arizona State during spring practice, has found his new home.

Former Arizona State offensive lineman Spencer Lovell has found a new home after entering the transfer portal on Apr. 28, as he announced via his Twitter page he will be playing at Cal.

Lovell enters Cal as a grad transfer but has two years of eligibility remaining. He will be able to play immediately for the Golden Bears.

Lovell had battled with transfer guard Chris Martinez for the starting job during spring practice, ultimately edging himself onto the first-team offense and played majority of starting reps during the spring showcase.

However, just days before Lovell entered the transfer portal, Iowa State offensive lineman Joey Ramos announced he was coming to Arizona State. Perhaps the Sun Devils were unhappy at the position and made that known to Lovell before recruiting Ramos.

Lovell arrived at Arizona State in 2018 (he initially decommitted from Colorado State in high school) and spent the majority of his time as a reserve. He enters the transfer portal after playing 11 games last season.

Ramos and Martinez are now expected to battle for the starting guard spot opposite of LaDarius Henderson.

