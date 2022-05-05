Arizona State: Omarr Norman-Lott's Return a Small but Crucial Victory

The Sun Devils retained one of their top pieces currently in the transfer portal, a victory for the program on and off the field.

For awhile, the bleeding wouldn't stop.

Arizona State's football program has seen negative news dominate the headlines since the end of the season, thanks to a heavy dose of transfer portal news and losing five members of the coaching staff.

The May 1 deadline for entrance into the portal (and eligibility to be maintained for the 2022 season) has come and gone, and important players such as quarterback Jayden Daniels, receiver Ricky Pearsall and linebacker Eric Gentry have left the Sun Devils.

Arizona State defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott entered the portal on April 29 (the sixth player since April 21 to do so), the same day Jermayne Lole reportedly made his interest of doing the same known.

The two were expected to anchor ASU's defensive line heading into 2022, and the possibility of a Sun Devils front without Lole or Norman-Lott was, at the least, discouraging.

Lole may still return to Arizona State, but at least we know where Norman-Lott stands.

Norman-Lott's return to the team means the Sun Devils have retained one of their best defensive lineman.

Robby Harrison, Nesta Jade Silvera, B.J. Green and T.J. Pesefea are certainly strong options who could contribute, yet Norman-Lott's presence in the interior surely would have been missed.

If ASU preferred to lose bodies at any position group, look no further than the front four. Defensive line coach Rob Rodriguez runs his crew almost better than anybody on the team, and their depth was considered a strong point for Arizona State in 2022.

The physical return of Norman-Lott is a small victory, yet his move meant more than simply adding another roster spot.

To echo the statement made in his tweet: Loyalty means sticking with people you love through hard times.

Arizona State has fallen on some of the toughest times in program history. In a scene where top talent has left for greener (monetary) pastures, losses have been frequent. ASU fans now instinctively sigh when a notification comes their way regarding the school.

There've been arguments as to exactly how bad the transfer portal situation has grown at ASU. Some will say Arizona State's current situation is merely a product of the modern era of college football, while others insist dark days are ahead.

Yet everybody can agree the Sun Devils needed something to go their way.

It was refreshing to see positive news surrounding Arizona State, as Norman-Lott's decision to stay in Tempe could act as a sign of momentum in the right direction for a Sun Devils program that will need all the help they can get.

ASU awaits more news in the portal. Lole could potentially return to the Sun Devils, but is exploring his options, while Pearsall, Spencer Lovell and Ezra Dotson-Oyetade have yet to decide on their future.

New arrivals in the portal are anticipated and welcomed. Gaps still exist at Arizona State, and frankly it will take awhile before those are all filled.

However, ASU hopes Norman-Lott's move is the first of many to turn the tide and reinvigorate the public opinion's hope in the team. The return of Lole and addition of impactful players from other schools would be beneficial in improving the overall atmosphere surrounding the Sun Devils.

