Arizona State Gains Transfer Portal WR Cam Johnson

In a week that saw Omarr Norman-Lott return to ASU and Florida quarterback Emory Jones commit to the Sun Devils, Arizona State just needed one more piece to officially turn the tide of recent negative headlines and right the ship.

Saturday afternoon provided precisely that.

Former Vanderbilt receiver Camron Johnson announced his decision to play for Arizona State in 2022.

Arizona State page Commit 2 The Fork initially had the news.

Johnson (6-foot, 200 pounds) entered the transfer portal on Nov. 29 after playing four seasons with Vanderbilt. The Sun Devils recently offered Johnson on Apr. 29, and he also had an offer from Appalachian State before heading to ASU.

Last season, Johnson reeled in 34 receptions for 327 yards and four touchdowns.

The Sun Devils, who currently have top receivers Ricky Pearsall and LV Bunkley-Shelton in the transfer portal, were desperate candidates to find outside help to bolster their roster even before spring practice.

Johnson has the capability to step in and immediately contribute in Arizona State's offense. Other receivers such as Chad Johnson Jr. and Elijah Badger are candidates to emerge and fill those vacant spots.

Johnson spoke with All Sun Devils and discussed what led him to Arizona State.

"Lots of knowledge on staff, as well as connections to get to the NFL," said Johnson.

"Coach (Bobby) Wade seemed super cool and like a guy who can get me to that next level. There is an opportunity/need for me there with such few receivers and lastly, some of the guys reached out and wanted me to be a part (of the team). Things like that was cool to have as well."

Johnson can line up in either the slot or boundary, and was a composite four-star recruit coming out of high school. His ability to snag catches with body control was most impressive upon first watch.

Below you can find some of his highlights.

