ASU LB Rodney Groce Enters Transfer Portal

Groce, who initially transferred from Mississippi State in December, now looks to find another home.

Arizona State linebacker Rodney Groce first announced he was coming to ASU in early December after spending only two seasons with Mississippi State.

Now, after going through spring practice, Groce looks to find his third team before the start of the 2022 season after reportedly entering the transfer portal.

Groce initially had four years of eligibility remaining when he came to Arizona State, yet he will likely have to wait a year if he's not able to obtain a waiver from the NCAA since he already used his one-time transfer to move from Mississippi State.

Despite linebacker Eric Gentry leaving, Groce would have found it hard to find the field. Connor Soelle is expected to fill Gentry's absence while brother Kyle Soelle and Merlin Robertson are already plugged in as starters for next season.

That may have factored into his decision to leave the program with plenty of eligibility remaining.

Will Shaffer, Caleb McCullough and Jaydon Williams are other linebackers on the roster at this time.

Groce is now the eighth Arizona State player to transfer from the program since April 21, and the 20th player for the 2022 season to hit the portal.

