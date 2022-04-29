Skip to main content

Former Sun Devils LB Eric Gentry Commits to USC

Gentry didn't take long to decide on his future, as the former Sun Devil will make the short trip to Southern California to further his playing career.

The loss of Arizona State linebacker Eric Gentry to the transfer portal stung, as the freshman All-American was expected to take another big leap in 2022 and propel ASU's defense to new heights. 

The loss of Gentry to a Pac-12 rival stings a little more. 

Just days after entering the transfer portal, Gentry is now the newest member of the USC Trojans. 

The Lincoln Riley effect continues at USC, as he has brought in a large amount of talent that includes five-star quarterback Caleb Williams. 

Gentry becomes the latest in what could be a collection of infinity stones in USC's gauntlet. 

The Sun Devils are sure to miss Gentry's size (6-foot-6) and freakish athleticism as a linebacker, yet Arizona State has high hopes for potential replacement Connor Soelle. 

With a trio of Connor and Kyle Soelle and Merlin Robertson, the Sun Devils hope to continue business as usual on defense. 

NIL deals are believed to be a big reason for major departures such as Gentry and Ricky Pearsall. Pearsall's family has denied such rumors, although the smoke hasn't exactly cleared up on Gentry's behalf. 

Him moving to Los Angeles and playing for a brand such as USC isn't a shabby start to collecting significant dollar signs, especially for a player of Gentry's caliber. 

