Former Sun Devils LB Eric Gentry Commits to USC

Gentry didn't take long to decide on his future, as the former Sun Devil will make the short trip to Southern California to further his playing career.

The loss of Arizona State linebacker Eric Gentry to the transfer portal stung, as the freshman All-American was expected to take another big leap in 2022 and propel ASU's defense to new heights.

The loss of Gentry to a Pac-12 rival stings a little more.

Just days after entering the transfer portal, Gentry is now the newest member of the USC Trojans.

The Lincoln Riley effect continues at USC, as he has brought in a large amount of talent that includes five-star quarterback Caleb Williams.

Gentry becomes the latest in what could be a collection of infinity stones in USC's gauntlet.

The Sun Devils are sure to miss Gentry's size (6-foot-6) and freakish athleticism as a linebacker, yet Arizona State has high hopes for potential replacement Connor Soelle.

With a trio of Connor and Kyle Soelle and Merlin Robertson, the Sun Devils hope to continue business as usual on defense.

NIL deals are believed to be a big reason for major departures such as Gentry and Ricky Pearsall. Pearsall's family has denied such rumors, although the smoke hasn't exactly cleared up on Gentry's behalf.

Him moving to Los Angeles and playing for a brand such as USC isn't a shabby start to collecting significant dollar signs, especially for a player of Gentry's caliber.

Thank you for making AllSunDevils.com your choice for Arizona State Sun Devils coverage! Make sure to give us a like on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for more news, updates, analysis and more!

TOP STORIES

Basketball: ASU G Jay Heath Enters Portal

Dohnovan West Taken in ESPN Three-Round Mock Draft

Sun Devils Land Transfer Portal OL Joey Ramos

Social Media Reacts to Sudden Arizona State Transfers

Herm Edwards Must Scramble to Save ASU Job

Arizona State LB Eric Gentry Enters Transfer Portal

ASU WR Ricky Pearsall Enters Transfer Portal

ESPN FPI Predicts Arizona State's Record

Jayden Daniels Discusses ASU Transfer, Why he Chose LSU

Four Transfer Portal WR's for Arizona State to Target

Evaluating Each ASU QB Spring Showcase Performance