Arizona State Rises in Week 7 AP Top 25
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils enjoyed a much-needed week off in which the roster had an opportunity to rest up, while also gifting injured players some runway to return in the next week or two.
The Sun Devils are now entering another potentially season-defining game this week - as they are set to travel to Salt Lake City for a massive battle against the Utah Utes, a game they will be playing in a hostile environment in.
Arizona State is set to go into the game as the 21st ranked team in the nation - as they rose four spots as the beneficiary of losses by the Texas Longhorns, Penn State Nittany Lions, Iowa State Cyclones, and Florida State Seminoles.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham had previously stated that the Utah team in 2025 is completely different from previous iterations of the program - and that they should absolutely be considered one of the 25 best teams in the country - the challenge is undeniable, especially with the incredible win percentage the program posts in night games at home.
Arizona State on SI explores major takeaways from the poll reveal - from what the 21st spot means for the Sun Devils, to where fellow Big 12 teams land - even where future and previous foes stack up in the context of the entire country.
Major Takeaways From AP Poll Reveal
- The Sun Devils are joined by next week's opponent Texas Tech - who jumped into the top 10 of the poll, as well as Brigham Young at number 18, who continues to rise despite not having a marquee win this season. Utah also snuck into the poll even though the team did not play in week six. Iowa State remains in the poll at 22 despite a loss to Cincinnati, while Cincinnati is effectively ranked number 26 and is just 18 points away from being inside the rankings. Upcoming opponent Utah is effectively ranked number 29, while TCU is in the receiving votes category as well.
- There is a very real possibility that Arizona State will host College Gameday in the week of October 18 with a win over Utah. The battle has potential to be one that is between a pair of top 15 squads - that is enticing despite a pair of marquee SEC battles being on the schedule as well.
- Texas A&M - the home-and-home opponent in 2026/27 - is ranked number five following a 31-9 win over week two opponent Mississippi State. Last season's Peach Bowl foe in Texas dropped out of the poll after losing to Florida on Saturday.
