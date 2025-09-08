Arizona State Must Prove Place in CFB Again After Loss
TEMPE -- Week three of the Arizona State football season is now on deck following a disheartening defeat at the hands of Mississippi State.
The then-12th ranked Sun Devils were seeking a first ever true road win against an SEC opponent in what would have been another statement that validates the notion that Kenny Dillingham has elevated the program to new heights.
Unfortunately, the first half couldn't have gone much worse. The only points Arizona State mustered were in the final seconds of the second quarter - behind the leg of kicker Jesus Gomez.
The first half performance was truly reminiscent of the Herm Edwards era - inconsistent pass protection, undisciplined coverage on defense, and unforced penalties in key moments were just a small handful of the factors that threw a wrench in the first 30 minutes of action.
Running backs Kanye Udoh and Raleek Brown played phenomenally in the second half of action in compliment of offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo adjusting to near perfection at halftime. The Sun Devils imposed their will on the Bulldogs for much of the final 30 minutes of action - forcing numerous stops on the defensive side of the ball along with the offensive line gaining comfortability as time went on - eventually overwhelming the Mississippi State front seven.
The result of the first 29 minutes of the second half set the team up for victory - before another lapsed moment in coverage cost the team a 2-0 start to the season.
Now, Dillingham and staff must go back to the drawing boards after a truly uneven performance. The college football world is once again writing the team off after a career-worst showing from star QB Sam Leavitt. The wide receiving core around Jordyn Tyson that has been a point of praise nearly the entire offseason has been a non-factor. The wildly talented secondary has continued to suffer from the same ability to get beat in the long game at specific points in any given game.
There are obvious things that must be ironed out. Obvious positions where the supposed depth hasn't stepped up as needed. To compound on a tough loss, the Big 12 appears to be infinitely better at the top this season - with Utah, Texas Tech, TCU, and Iowa State all looking the part of teams that have potential to represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
The Sun Devils conveniently face all four of the aforementioned teams in the next eight weeks - it is now do-or-die time for what has likely been the most anticipated team in the history of the program.
Arizona State is back home for week three - completing a home-and-home series with Texas State this coming Saturday.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's week two loss here, and on taking a dive into coach Dillingham's comments after the game here.
