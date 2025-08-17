Elijah O'Neal Reflects on 2024 Arizona State Team
Elijah O'Neal was an integral piece of the Arizona State football team that made a run to the Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoff a season ago.
The JUCO transfer initially joined the program ahead of head coach Kenny Dillingham's first season, providing modest production in his debut run in Tempe.
O'Neal took off in 2024 - and is expected to take another step forward as an all-around player off of the edge this season.
The season that was in 2024 is still a major point of pride for many on the roster, and it should absolutely be remembered and cherished - that has been a topic of discussion at times during the offseason.
O'Neal joined the "Speak of the Devils" podcast hosted by Brad Denny - in this particular point of the conversation, the stud defensive lineman reflected on the season that was in 2024 - particularly a standout memory.
"I enjoyed every moment going out on the field last year. The moment that I do remember the most was playing Arizona and being able to go out and stand on their "A" in the middle of the field with everybody - the whole d-line and holding that cup... I'll always hold that."
Arizona State battled Arizona on November 30 of last year with a berth in the Big 12 title game on the line.
There was little doubt as to who was going to reign victorious in the battle in Tucson.
The Sun Devils jumped to a lead very early in the contest and never looked back - winning 49-7. The victory returned the Territorial Cup back to Tempe as well after the Wildcats had won the prior two meetings.
The memories that were built over the course of the season have clearly left a lasting impression on a majority of the team - they will look to channel the positive momentum into another victory over Arizona, and another appearance in the Big 12 title game.
Arizona State is set to welcome the Wildcats to Tempe on Friday, November 28.
Read ASU on SI's exclusive interview with Jordyn Tyson here, and on where Sam Leavitt lands on the NIL merchandise sales leaderboard here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the memorable 2024 Sun Devil team when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!