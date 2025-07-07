Arizona State Reveals 2025 Football Uniforms
Arizona State's 2025 season is now just under eight weeks from kicking off on August 30 - the program is beginning the rollout of the stretch run of the offseason in a massive fashion.
The Sun Devils officially revealed the new uniforms that the team will be wearing the day before Big 12 Media Days are set to begin in Frisco, Texas.
The most conspicuous changes are that the 'Arizona State' font on the front of the jerseys have made a return for the first time since Todd Graham's final season as head coach in 2017 - along with the return of a classic Sparky logo to a uniform set.
Some more changes to the uniforms below per the official team account:
- "The 'Arizona State' wordmark reclaims its place on the chest for the first time since 2017, honoring a legacy of tradition."
- "The numbers feature Sun Devil Bold, a custom font created specifically for Arizona State Athletics. Designed to reflect the strength, precision, and pride of the Sun Devil identity, this typeface is unique to ASU - and only ASU. From the field to the sidelines, it's a mark that belongs to the Valley."
- "Reintroduced on the shoulders of our core uniforms, the sun ray design pays homage to Arizona State's past while representing the power and pride of the Valley. Inspired by the blazing Arizona sun and the energy it brings, the rays reflect resilience, strength, and the relentless drive of Sun Devil Football."
Arizona State's uniforms have drawn polarizing responses from the fanbase in recent years, as elements such as no wordmark on the front did not draw positive receptions, while the lack of uniform combinations have resulted in some potentially repetitive combos.
This change going into the 10th year of a partnership with Adidas could prove to be a symbol above all else - as the program is embracing rich traditions that past figures such as coach Frank Kush cultivated to get to this point, while also looking to move into the modern era of college football with an undeniable amount of pull.
Read more on a top headline surrounding Arizona State football at Big 12 Media Days here, and why Sam Leavitt is among the best players in college football here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the new uniforms heading into the 2025 Arizona State season when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.