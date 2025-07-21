Kenny Dillingham Seeking to Become Top Coach in CFB
The best hire in the history of Arizona State football could already very well be Kenny Dillingham - even after just two seasons.
The head coach was handed a program that was in proverbial ruins following the Herm Edwards era, and Dillingham turned it into a great situation with an incredible outlook in less than three years.
While his career record sits at only 14-12 two years in, the sky is the limit in terms of reaching the status of being a legend of the game.
Reasons as to why Dillingham can become a legend of the sport:
Unmatched Passion
The 35 year old eat, sleeps, and breathes football. He also eats, sleeps, and breathes Arizona State University.
The passion for both percolate through nearly every aspect of the program - the players, fellow coaches, and administration can all very much vouch when it comes to the notion.
There are very few coaches that hold the passion that the head man of the Sun Devils does.
Elite Football Mind
Dillingham's offensive system has been incredibly effective at nearly every stop he has made - it even showed potential in a disastrous 2023 Sun Devil season.
The offensive mastermind has adjustments, offensive sets, and general principles to a science within his program - now Marcus Arroyo sees the vision through.
Yearly Path to Winning
The presence the Sun Devils hold in the Big 12 conference make it simpler for Dillingham to pile up wins and reach Big 12 championship games more frequently compared to potentially being in other conferences.
While rival programs such as Texas Tech and Utah have potential to match Arizona State long term, Dillingham has built an incredible culture in which winning many games on a yearly basis appears to be truly attainable.
As for the 2025 Arizona State season - the Sun Devils open up the 12-game slate on August 30 against Northern Arizona before traveling to face Mississippi State in week two.
Read more on projecting the 10 best players on Arizona State's roster going into the new season here, and on Leavitt being selected as the Big-12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year here.
