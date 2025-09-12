ESPN FPI Projects Remaining Arizona State Schedule
TEMPE -- Arizona State is officially in a position that they haven't been in for nearly a year.
The loss to Mississippi State has officially put their backs against the wall for the first time since an October loss to Cincinnati last October - as the general belief in the 2025 team has waned after the defeat.
Analysts, diehard fans, and general football fans alike appear to be on the same train of thought - as do many of the predective analytics.
ESPN's FPI model isn't buying the Sun Devils any longer - as the predictions point to an average season at this juncture.
Vs. Texas State: 77.8% Chance to Win
Texas State poses some real challenges to the Sun Devils - particularly on the offensive side of the ball. QB Brad Jackson, an explosive running attack, and WR Beau Sparks - who has caught five touchdowns through two games.
Still, Arizona State should be considered clear favorites in this battle.
@ Baylor: 40.8% Chance to Win
Baylor's offense has held up their end of the bargain thus far this season, while Arizona State's has disappointed.
Still, this has potential to be a game in which the Sun Devils are able to win due to having a stronger defense all-around.
Vs. TCU: 41.9% Chance to Win
The Horned Frogs being a somewhat clear favorite should come as a surprise, as Arizona State has yet to drop a home game at Mountain America Stadium since November 2023.
However, this will be a tough battle and turnaround - as the game is to be played less than a week after the trip to face Baylor.
@ Utah: 26.8% Chance to Win
Utah will be an undeniable challenge - as it now appears that they roster a quarterback that can truly advance the offense.
The Utes are incredibly built up on both sides of the ball, particularly in the trenches, and hold one of the more underrated home-field advantages in the nation.
This game has potential to be an uphill climb for Kenny Dillingham and company.
Vs. Texas Tech: 49.5% Chance to Win
Texas Tech is set up to be one of the most consequential games of Big 12 play - if the first three games go well for the Sun Devils.
This game features two of the best teams in the conference on paper and should be treated as a likely toss-up contest.
Vs. Houston: 70.9% Chance to Win
Arizona State is at home, holds a better roster, and has more stability program-wide. This game should be a victory.
@ Iowa State: 36.6% Chance to Win
Iowa State will be a challenge, especially under the premise of playing on the road. However, the Cyclones have some questions surrounding their offense - particularly within the running back room.
Vs. West Virginia: 82.5% Chance to Win
@ Colorado: 51.5% Chance to Win
Vs. Arizona: 59.8% Chance to Win
The Sun Devils should be favorites in the final three games of the season. Much can change in the upcoming two months, but Arizona State is simply a superior team on paper compared to all three.
Final Record: 6-6
A 6-6 regular season record would make for a massively disappointing bowl season following securing 11 victories a season ago - it simpyl doesn't feel realistic to label this Sun Devil team as anything less than an eight-win squad at this juncture, even with struggles last week.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's week two loss here, and on taking a dive into coach Dillingham's comments after the game here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!