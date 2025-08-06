BREAKING: Jordyn Tyson Named to Preseason Watch List
Another Arizona State player has received a massive preseason honor with just over three weeks to go until the season opening game.
Jordyn Tyson was officially been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list on Wednesday morning - joining K Jesus Gomez, LB Keyshaun Elliott, S Xavion Alford, DT C.J. Fite, and QB Sam Leavitt as players that have been added to various preseason award watch lists for a Sun Devil program that was ranked 11th in the Coaches Poll earlier in the week.
A background on the Biletnikoff Award:
The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to the season’s outstanding college football receiver regardless of position (the award defines receiver as any player who catches a pass hence, tight ends, slot receivers and backs, inside receivers, wide receivers, split ends, and running backs are eligible) by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., (TQCF).
Tyson is joined by fellow elite receivers such as Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, Alabama's Ryan Williams, and Indiana's Elijah Sarratt as players with a legitimate chance to win the award.
The junior's path to stardom has been a fascinating one, as the former three star recruit transferred to Arizona State after 2023 spring camp at Colorado - the wideout sat out of the entire 2023 season before hitting the ground running to begin last season under the guidance of former Super Bowl winner Hines Ward.
The Texas native went from promising big-play threat to genuine threat anywhere on the field behind his near-instant connection with Leavitt, learning the intricacies of the position under Ward, and becoming more well-rounded as a player.
Now, Tyson can be lined up anywhere at the line of scrimmage, run virtually any route tree that is drawn up for him, provide consistent blocking support when asked of him, and seems to have a knack to secure game-changing scores on a regular basis.
Whether Tyson wins the award or not - he is set to be a first round pick in Next April's draft if everything goes according to plan.
