BREAKING: Arizona State Star Named to All-American Team
TEMPE -- The attention that Arizona State football program is receiving attention that hasn't been seen since at least the 2014 season - even superseding the Herm Edwards years.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham being one of the rising stars in the coaching world and is a driving force behind the increased eyes surrounding the program, but the high-end talent is undoubtedtly drawing media in as well.
Among the elite talents on the roster is WR Jordyn Tyson, who is entering his second season of playing in Tempe after sitting out of the 2023 season.
The Colorado transfer was one of the lone bright spots of the 2022 Buffaloes squad - but took a massive step forward into stardom last season behind an immediate rapport that was built with QB Sam Leavitt.
Tyson was officially named to the AP All-American first team just 12 days before the season opener for the 11th-ranked Sun Devils - joining names that Arizona State fans have become accustomed to seeing over the offseason.
Wide receivers — Jeremiah Smith, second year, Ohio State; Ryan Williams, second year, Alabama; Jordyn Tyson, fourth year, Arizona State.
Smith and Williams are considered the top two players at the position according to the consensus, but Tyson typically trails just below the two - the 1,000 yard receiver fits into the group of elite pass catchers here.
Tyson ended the 2024 season with 1,101 yards in just 12 games played behind a dominant stretch to end the season. Tyson's versatility was on full display and his consistency did the speaking - failing to reach 50 yards in only three games all year.
As for Tyson's quarterback - Leavitt failed to make one of the two teams. The quarterbacks that were honored are Clemson's Cade Klubnik and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier.
While Leavitt is frequently grouped within the top tier of quarterbacks in the nation, Klubnik's 36 touchdown 2024 season is clearly gifting him an advantage, while Nussmeier's position in the SEC and projected jump in production were positives for him.
The Sun Devils and Tyson are set to take the field on August 30 against Northern Arizona - this game being the first that the wide receiver has played since November 30 of last year.
