Breaking Down Marcus Arroyo's Media Availability
TEMPE -- Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo spoke to media on Tuesday after the conclusion of the 11th-ranked Sun Devils' practice.
The former UNLV coach continues to give incredibly strong responses and continues to elaborate on an expansive basis.
ASU on SI gathered some major highlights from the exchange below.
On being the hunted in 2025:
"Yeah. I mean, that's what you hope for, right? I mean, that's the that's the whole goal. It was been in the last year. And do what you got to do, and the benefits to byproduct of winning and doing things the right way. You just got to handle it the right way.
You got to teach yourself how to function, how to have good habits, how to obsess about the thinking and culture, as opposed to all the stuff that's out there externally. That's a process in itself, as we all know, but our guys have done a good job, day in and day out, of understanding that, hearing that and when there's been any bumps or hurdles in that practice."
Arroyo is completely correct on this front. The goal is to become the program that competitors are striving to become themselves.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham has done virtually everything the right way since taking the program over, organically building a conference title-caliber team in 2024 while rapidly turning Arizona State into a model program and a major example as to how to rebuild a program that is in a dark place.
On Kyson/Raleek Brown:
"Yeah, I mean, those guys are, those guys been a both by committee all camp. I don't see those two very, very different in regards to what they're able to do, as far as running game, pass protection, screen game, pass game, both those guys have the tools that work in our offense, as we saw last year. You know, they gotta get in that backfield, and so I'm excited, I believe in those guys to get out there and be able to share responsibility..."
K. Brown and R. Brown were both officially listed as starting players on Tuesday night - they are expected to share responsibilities when it comes to replacing program legend Cam Skattebo this fall.
On how Kanye Udoh has picked up new offense:
"Kanye's first training camp of our deal and having a chance to see a brand new playbook... like a foreign language from dive option to pro offense. And, so now it's like ordering in some other country in some other language. Sweating it out for a minute until you figure out what chips and salsa sounds like."
Udoh has been listed as a second-string player at the running back position, but should be in-line for a solid workload regardless - having impressed on several occasions during fall camp.
