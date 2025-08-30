Mississippi State Secures Victory, Sets Up Battle vs. Arizona State
Arizona State's 2025 season opens tonight at 7 P.M. Arizona time against in-state FCS foe Northern Arizona - the 11th-ranked Sun Devils are seeking to get out of week one with a resounding victory and numerous positives to carry into week two.
The second game of the season is set to take Kenny Dillingham and his nationally ranked squad to Starkville, Mississippi against the rebuilding Mississippi State program under Jeff Lebby - in what is the second-half of a home-and-home series in which the Sun Devils secured a victory in last season in Tempe.
While the Bulldogs were voted to finish last in the SEC, some in the media believe that they will show tangible improvement in year two under Lebby.
The Bulldogs began the season with a road matchup against in-state rival Southern Mississippi as well - and the opening of the game couldn't have started in better fashion for them, as QB Blake Shapen threw a 55-yard touchdown just over one minute into the game to start the scoring.
Some turnover and operational issues lent room for the Golden Eagles to stay in the game - the Bulldogs only held a 13-10 lead going into halftime.
Mississippi State used a massive third quarter in which the defense stood tall on multiple drives (including creating a turnover), the offense formed an efficient balance between pass/run, and Lebby grew more comfortable in-game to build a 34-10 lead.
The lead was maintained - save for a last-minute touchdown by the Golden Eagles - setting the stage for an intriguing battle in Starkville next week.
Arizona State defeated Mississippi State 30-23 in week two last season, a game that the former dominated for a large portion of the game time.
As previously mentioned, Mississippi State is expected to be improved this season - along with the home crowd being among the best in all of college football, which could close the perceived gap between the two programs.
Ultimately, Arizona State likely holds the advantage on both sides of the ball, and the Bulldogs spending a half struggling against a group of five program doesn't instill much confidence in terms of the team being able to compete with a top-10 level squad.
