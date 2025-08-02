Former Arizona State Star Injured in NFL Camp
Arizona State is now just four weeks away from ushering in year three of the Kenny Dillingham era. The Sun Devils are entering the season with a different set of expectations compared to this time in 2024.
A major driving force behind the 11 win season a year ago was obviously Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Skattebo - the running back contributed 21 touchdowns on the ground while also making an even larger impact as a receiver compared to what was seen in his first season.
The dynamic season from the Sacramento State transfer resulted in a path to the NFL being carved out - Skattebo participated in the draft combine and was eventually picked in the fourth round by the New York Giants.
The expectation has been that the rookie will split carries in the backfield with returning starter Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Skattebo has generally put together strong performances during the offseason - but recently ran into a potential setback.
Skattebo suffered a leg injury in Giants training camp recently, which was revealed to be a hamstring injury by head coach Brian Daboll on Saturday morning.
The general belief is that Skattebo's ailment will be dealt with on a 'day-by-day' basis - at least according to Daboll. That could mean a number of things over the next several weeks leading into the season.
There is certainly a chance that Skattebo is out of commission for the entire preseason, which wouldn't be ideal for the former Sun Devil when it comes to his standing in the Giants' backfield to begin the regular season.
Depending on his status moving forward, the Arizona State great could begin his career on September 7 when the Giants travel to face the Washington Commanders in a division battle.
As for the 2025 version of the Sun Devils - Dillingham will lead his team into the new season on August 30 against Northern Arizona, followed by two more non-conference games before opening Big 12 play on September 20.
