Will Former Arizona State RB Start for Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
Rachaad White is one of the star players that defined the first half of the decade for the Arizona State football program.
The current NFL back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers joined the Sun Devils in 2020 out of junior college, and broke onto the scene during the COVID-19 shortened season in a major way before continuing the success in 2021 - in which he scored 16 rushing touchdowns in.
The two seasons in Tempe lead to White being selected by the Bucs in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.
A modest start to his pro career steered Tampa in a direction that lead to selecting Bucky Irving in the 2024 draft - the Oregon product eventually usurped White as the starting back mid-season.
The former Sun Devil still managed to enjoy a strong season - this included a career-best year in rushing efficiency and six receiving touchdowns.
However, his future is still in question, as Irving took the team and league by storm as a rookie. He seems to be slotting into more of a complimentary role that is rooted in receiving out of the backfield compared to earning a high volume of carries.
ASU on SI's own Greg Liodice broke down White's future in the NFL previously - having this to say in that department:
"Whether he wants it or not, a fresh start may ultimately serve him best. He’s not a game-breaking feature back, but he’s durable, shifty, and effective in the passing game — traits many teams still value in a rotational or third-down role."
White's future as a starting back in the NFL could be murky, but he should remain a quality player situationally and possibly as a scoring threat in the red zone.
As for the Arizona State football program - running backs coach Shaun Aguano will seek to continue to build up an impeccable track record of developing strong talents at the position, this time in Army transfer Kanye Udoh alongside returning players Kyson Brown and Raleek Brown.
