Where ASU Lands in Updated Big 12 Power Rankings
The 2025 Arizona State football season is now just one week away from kicking off, as the Sun Devils welcome Northern Arizona to Tempe next Saturday.
Today is also a momentous occasion in the world of the Big 12 as well - as Iowa State and Kansas State are set to play in Dublin momentarily.
In honor of the official start of Big 12 play, ASU on SI revisits power rankings from within the conference.
HM: Utah
5. Iowa State
Iowa State is the defending runner-up in the conference - they also return the QB-coach duo of Rocco Becht and Matt Campbell.
The losses of wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel might necessitate an adjustment period, but the roster remains talented in compliment of Campbell's proven track record of being a floor raiser.
Don't count the Cyclones out.
4. Kansas State
The Wildcats are seemingly in the running for a spot in the Big 12 title game on a yearly basis. Head coach Chris Klieman has successfully built off of the foundation that legendary coach Bill Snyder had created.
Avery Johnson is an intriguing enigma at quarterback, while the defense is as stout as ever. One potential challenge is replacing RB D.J. Giddens - who is off to the NFL - but the KSU program is in strong position to be a contender once again.
3. Texas Tech
The Red Raiders are quite arguably one of the two most talented teams in the conference on paper. The program reloaded via the transfer portal - building up the most forceful defensive line in the conference over the offseason.
There are some potentially major roadblocks along the way - particularly questions surrounding whether QB Behren Morton is limited or not - but Texas Tech absolutely has a ceiling that includes a College Football Playoff appearance.
2. Baylor
Baylor had a very impressive finish to the 2024 season after starting the year in a major lull - head coach Dave Aranda returns a potent offense that includes NFL draft prospect Michael Trigg and an all-conference caliber quarterback in Sawyer Robertson.
Baylor's defense does have some questions, but the strenuous non-conference slate and ample talent on offense gift them one of the highest ceilings in the Big 12.
1. Arizona State
The Sun Devils deserve to be at the top of the Big 12 until proven otherwise.
Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson form one of the most fearsome duos in all of college football. Kenny Dillingham is one of the best coaches in the nation already. The top-end talent doesn't end at Leavitt/Tyson either - as C.J. Fite, Xavion Alford, and potential risers such as WR Jaren Hamilton reside on the deepest roster that the Sun Devils have had in years.
Arizona State has the top-end talent, coaching, and depth to become the only Big 12 program to repeat as champions outside of Oklahoma.
