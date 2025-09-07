Arizona State Comeback Effort Falls Short vs Mississippi State
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) Herculean effort to mount a 17-point comeback on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-1) fell short by virtue of a last-minute touchdown on Saturday night in Starkville.
Starting edge Justin Wodtly and wide receiver Jalen Moss were both ruled out for the game prior to kickoff, while starting RB Kyson Brown exited in the first quarter.
Arizona State on SI gathered a recap of key happenings during the massive victory - quarter by quarter.
First Quarter
Mississippi State opened with possession of the ball and scored a touchdown just over a minute into the game. Blake Shapen threw a perfectly placed pass to Anthony Evans III for a 48 yard score.
The Sun Devils' defense held up quite well subsequently, but the offense and special teams side of the operation didn't hold their end of the bargain. Sam Leavitt started out completing just one pass out of his first seven.
The Bulldogs managed to go up 10-0 at the tail end of the first quarter - Kanye Udoh aided in ending the first 15 minutes on a relatively high note with a 21 yard rush when the Sun Devils were trapped inside of their own 10 yard line.
Second Quarter
Mississippi State scored another long touchdown - a 48 yard connection between Shapen and Brennan Thompson. The play was somewhat controversial, as a penalty flag for a chop block on S Myles Rowser was picked up.
Leavitt continued to appear rattled throughout the second quarter, finally settling in to an extent at the tail end of the second frame.
A 51-yard field goal from Jesus Gomez put the Sun Devils on the board to end the half. Mississippi State held a 17-3 advantage after 30 minutes of action.
Third Quarter
Arizona State began the second half with a touchdown drive. Udoh scored the touchdown from six yards out.
The Sun Devil defense largely held up throughout the quarter - and found new life during the 15 minutes of action.
Arizona State ended the third quarter trailing 17-10 - but managed to drive the ball inside of the Mississippi State 10 yard line.
Fourth Quarter
A false start penalty to begin the fourth quarter hampered the Arizona State redzone drive - a Leavitt run on third down came up short early in the final quarter.
The Arizona State defense subsequently held up on the next Mississippi State drive, forcing a punt that was downed at their own three-yard line.
A nine-plus minute drive followed - with R. Brown and Udoh making statements during the impressive all-around drive.
Jesus Gomez kicked an 18 yard field goal with 1:38 remaining in the game.
The Sun Devils seemingly had Mississippi State right where they wanted on the final drive - until another deep-shot touchdown gifted the latter a 24-20 lead with 30 seconds remaining.
Leavitt tossed an interception on the first play of the ensuing Sun Devil drive - gifting Mississippi State a potential program-defining victory.
Read more on what the strong week one showing from the Big 12 means for the Sun Devils here, and on what Arizona State players could fit on the Pittsburgh Steelers here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Sun Devils' comeback effort falling short when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!