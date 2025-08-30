Arizona State Releases 2025 Season Trailer
TEMPE -- Arizona State's 2025 season is finally here.
The Sun Devils are set to open up a new campaign as the reigning Big 12 champions in what was a historic season for the program in year two of the Kenny Dillingham era.
Now, the season that was is in the rearview mirror, but the attention that surrounds Arizona State remains.
The program is heading into this campaign ranked as the 11th best team in all of college football - the third highest preseason mark in their history.
In hand with the preseason intrigue comes fan support - and the Sun Devils are fully prepared to indulge the re-invigorated fanbase, this time in the form of a nearly four-minute long video to set up the season that is to be.
The video began with the Sun Devils suffering the gut-wrenching loss to Texas in the Peach Bowl, a loss that was sealed by an untimely interception thrown by Sam Leavitt.
The video then shifted to shots of the Bill Kajikawa practice fields and of the student-athlete facility at Mountain America Stadium.
A montage of media members discussing the program over the offseason lead as a segue into coach Dillingham addressing the team in the first meeting of the new season just two weeks after the loss to Texas.
The video ended with a series of clips from Camp Tontozona, drills from practices that were held throughout the offseason, and of team weightlifting sessions.
The video truly encapsulates what it means to be a Sun Devil under Dillingham - outworking everybody while also maintaining a fun and positive culture.
The 2025 team returns 17 starting players and every major coach from a season ago, which adds fuel to the flame surrounding the narrative that the team alone holds the ability to be great this season.
The campaign to have the best season in the history of the program begins with Northern Arizona tonight, followed by a pair of non-conference battles ahead of the second season as members of the Big 12.
Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Kenny Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Arizona State season officially being upon us when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!