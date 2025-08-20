BREAKING: Four Arizona State Players Named to NFL Watch List
Arizona State is heading into the 2025 season with designs of repeating as Big 12 champions and reaching the College Football Playoff yet again.
Kenny Dillingham's squad is currently ranked number 11 for the nation behind a palpable amount of NFL talent on the roster - that is being recognized by all spheres of the football world.
QB Sam Leavitt, OL Max Iheanachor, LB Keyshaun Elliott, and WR Jordyn Tyson have all been named to the Senior Bowl top 300 list - the first time that the famed all-star showcase for NFL draft prospects has gathered a list of names that have potential to be selected.
More from the Senior Bowl official statement on Wednesday morning:
"The Senior Bowl today announced its first-ever Top 300 list. The Senior Bowl scouting department, comprised entirely of former NFL scouts, has been hard at work since last February, evaluating over 2,000 prospects from all levels of college football.
From that extensive and competitive process, the Senior Bowl Top 300 was composed. The Senior Bowl takes great pride in identifying and showcasing the “Best of the Best.” The results speak for themselves: 50% of the players selected in the top three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft were Panini Senior Bowl participants. In keeping with that high standard, the Senior Bowl made a deliberate decision to be more selective, thus moving away from the 850 players featured on last year’s watchlist and narrowing the focus to a more exclusive group of 300."
Leavitt's current standing in the prospect world is somewhat polarized at the moment, as the talent is evident to many, but many also want to see more of a sample after a quick rise to stardom.
Tyson is a virtual shoe-in to be a first round pick - health permitting - largely due to his standout all-around play and tangible production. Iheanachor has been mentioned as a potential riser over the coming months, with real potential to be a day two pick.
Lastly, Elliott is a high-floor, do-it-all linebacker that is sure to draw interest from numerous teams seeking a stabilziing force in the middle third of their defense.
