Arizona State Opens Season With Victory Over NAU

TEMPE -- The 11th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) secured a season-opening victory over the nationally ranked FCS doe Northern Arizona by a score of 38-19 on Saturday night in Tempe.
The path to victory wasn't always as seamless as some had hoped, but there were moments of brilliance scattered throughout the night that exhibited the ceiling that the defending Big 12 champions have.
A summary of the night that was below:
First Quarter
Arizona State got off to an extremely quick start - scoring a touchdown within the first five minutes of the game. Raleek Brown took a run down the middle into the end zone with a bit of assistance from the offensive line.
The Sun Devils capitalized on an astute Sam Leavitt scramble on 3rd-and-21 on the next drive - as Dillingham called a fake punt that was taken for 34 yards by starting RB Kyson Brown. Jordyn Tyson took a catch down the middle of the field to the house the next play.
Arizona State held up for much of the remainder of the first period - securing a goal-line stand near the end of the first frame.
Second Quarter
The Arizona State offense stagnated a bit in the second frame, while NAU's offense gained a bit of traction.
The offensive struggles coincided with operational penalties, missed offensive line assignments, and a general over-reliance on Tyson.
A 57-yard field goal attempt from kicker Jesus Gomez ended the half - Arizona State lead 17-6 going into the final 30 minutes of action.
Third Quarter
Leavitt got the scoring started early in the second half - the star QB ran the ball 52 yards for a house call to extend the Sun Devil lead to 24-6.
The Sun Devils nearly stopped the Lumberjacks on 4th-and-goal, but were unable to seal the stand. Northern Arizona climbed back to down 11 with 8:14 remaining in the third.
Two massive catches from Tyson extended the Sun Devil drive late in the third period - Leavitt sealed the drive off with another rushing touchdown from 17 yards out in the waning moments of the quarter.
Arizona State lead by a score of 31-13 going into the final 15 minutes.
Fourth Quarter
Arizona State coasted for much of the final 15 minutes of action - an acrobatic over-the-shoulder grab from Tyson with just over two minutes remaining secured the final score of the night for the Sun Devils.
A late Northern Arizona touchdown made the score appear less lopsided, but the Sun Devils controlled the game from coast-to-coast for all intents and purposes
