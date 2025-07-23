What is Arizona State's Swing Game in 2025?
Arizona State could face a tougher road to reaching the Big 12 title game this season.
The possibility of the path being more challenging has less to do with the Sun Devils' own merit and more to do with the conference improving on paper by tenfold - but it is something that must be faced either way.
What are the games that could define the 2025 Sun Devil football squad? Is there a singular game in particular that fans should be fixated on?
One source has an answer for that.
ESPN's college football staff continued a series of previewing different aspects of 2025 teams that are ranked within the site's top 25 - the 12th ranked Sun Devils were obviously included once again.
This time the topic was based around a 'swing game' for all ranked teams - a singular game that has the potential to change a season for better or worse.
The choice for Arizona State was the conference opener against Baylor.
More from ESPN's Bill Connelly below:
Swing game: at Baylor, Sept. 20
"The nonconference schedule should allow ASU to ease into 2025 a bit -- the Sun Devils will likely be double-digit favorites or close to it in each of their first three games. But starting with their Week 4 trip to Baylor, things get awfully tricky. Baylor is among many aspiring Big 12 contenders, and the Bears will already be battle-tested, having begun the season with Auburn and SMU. The Big 12 spoils go to the teams that win super-close games, and on paper this one is likely to be super close. Beginning a conference title defense with a loss would be awfully ominous."
The Sun Devils notably dropped the Big 12 opener last season to Texas Tech, but the schedule doesn't shake out quite as favorably this time around - as they are set to face Josh Hoover's potent TCU offense less than a week later, followed by a road trip to face a physical Utah squad and a duel against the most expensive roster in the conference in Texas Tech.
The Baylor matchup could prove to be fascinating as well, as the Bears were handed four preseason All-Big 12 team selections and could have an offense that stacks up to the Sun Devils.
Sawyer Robertson and Sam Leavitt are quite frequently considered the two best quarterbacks in the conference, while Baylor arguably has the best run game in the league and both teams possess significant talent at all three levels on defense.
Read more on projecting the 10 best players on Arizona State's roster going into the new season here, and on Leavitt being selected as the Big-12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the early season heavyweight matchup when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!