Why Xavion Alford is Preseason All-Big 12
Arizona State football has become synonymous with a focus on the offensive side of the ball over the two-plus years of Kenny Dillingham being at the forefront of the program.
The offense has produced NFL talent in Cam Skattebo, along with potential future NFL players in Jordyn Tyson and Sam Leavitt, but the defense often gets lost in the conversations surrounding the offense.
One of the players that falls victim to less attention from outside of the Arizona State program is Xavion Alford - who began his first season of play with the Sun Devils in standout fashion a season ago.
Alford enters the new season as one of the leaders of Brian Ward's defense - a unit that has overachieved in consecutive seasons, but particularly in 2024 - when the defense created numerous key turnovers, along with timely stops on a consistent basis.
Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus believes that the former Texas and USC talent is one of the better safeties in the Big 12 - naming the incredibly talented safety to the site's All-Big 12 team.
One of the biggest reasons why the Sun Devil defense has potential to be the best group in the Big 12 is Alford headlining a secondary group that is chalk-full of playmakers and potential future NFL players - such as Keith Abney II at cornerback.
Bryan Carrington has done an unbelievable job at developing the DB room over the last two seasons - the presence of Alford certainly aids when it comes to developing the next generation of Sun Devil defensive backs, including camp riser Jack Bal.
One thing that is certain is that Ward's defense is well endowed and that Alford will play a key role in raising the ceiling of the group in 2025.
The first chance to see Alford in action is on August 30 when the senior takes the field to face off against Northern Arizona.
