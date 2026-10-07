ASU WR Reed Harris Added to Exclusive College Football Award List, Joins Teammate

Individually, it has been a start to remember for Reed Harris. The senior transfer wide receiver has made quite the first impression in Tempe.

Harris has scored in three of ASU's first four games, including two two-touchdown performances. His five touchdowns and 499 receiving yards are good for a top-11 spot in the country, as he steps up as the Sun Devils' WR1.

Before Arizona State's Week 6 matchup vs. Hawaii, it was announced that Harris was added to the 2026 Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The Biletnikoff Award is awarded to the season's most outstanding FBS receiver.

"Reeding" The Stats

Harris's Biletnikoff list inclusion is no fluke.

According to Pro Football Network's Cam Mellor, Harris is top-six in the nation on receiving yards off explosive plays and catches (plays/catches of 16 yards or more) with 402.

This is a higher total than Rutgers' KJ Duff and Indiana's Charlie Becker, some top names heading towards the 2027 NFL Draft.

Talking about ASU specifically, Harris has the highest PFF offensive grade of any Sun Devil who has played at least 20 snaps, posting an 88.0. The next highest is Cutter Boley with a 78.2.

His seven catches for 125 yards against Baylor gave him his third 100+ receiving-yard game of the season, just four games in.

Joining A Fellow Devil

With Harris now on the Biletnikoff list, Arizona State has two receivers who have made the cut: Reed Harris and fellow transfer Omarion Miller.

Miller, coming in from Colorado, was a preseason inclusion to the Biletnikoff list. It hasn't been the start to the season for Miller that many expected, in contrast to Harris, but the senior got back on track with five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown against Baylor.

ASU is no stranger to the Biletnikoff honor. NFL first-round pick and former ASU WR1 Jordyn Tyson was a 2025 preseason list consideration.

In 2019, NFL-bound talent Brandon Aiyuk earned his way onto the list with a standout start to the season.

A year prior, another NFL first-round pick, N'Keal Harry, made it all the way to being a Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist.

Through it all, it's not every day that ASU has multiple entries for the award watch list, showing the type of talent the Sun Devils currently have in their receiver room.

Time To Launch?

If Harris or Miller want to add to their Biletnikoff Award campaign, a grand opportunity presents itself against Hawaii.

With the Rainbow Warriors coming to Tempe, Hawaii sits in the bottom half of the Mountain West in passing yards allowed, being one of four programs allowing over 1,000 passing yards already in the season.

A big day for the offense could help the Devils rebound from a 55-19 loss to Baylor at home, trying to get their season back on track.

Harris and the Sun Devils will hit the field on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, when they host Hawaii at 7:30 p.m. AZT in Tempe.