Buccaneers Sign Rachaad White to Rookie Contract

After going in the third round, White has now officially signed with Tampa Bay.

Former Arizona State running back Rachaad White has signed his rookie contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to agent Blake Baratz.

While financial details aren't yet available, White's deal is for four years with Tampa Bay.

White was the first Sun Devils player off the board in the NFL draft, going at pick No. 91 as a third-round selection. White was the highest Arizona State running back drafted since 2000.

He's also the first of eight players the Buccaneers drafted to strike a deal.

Aside from White, Tampa Bay has a backfield that features Leonard Fournette, Gio Bernard and Ke'Shawn Vaughn. With White's arrival, one of the three veteran ball-carriers are expected to be released at some point prior to the regular season.

Thanks to his receiving abilities out of the backfield, White could see himself in on obvious passing situations and early special teams work while adjusting to the next level as a rookie.

The general consensus surrounding White is more weight (which will come with time in the strength and conditioning programs in the NFL) is needed on his frame along with added skills in pass-protection.

White scored 15 times on the ground last season for Arizona State while reaching 1,006 rushing yards on 182 attempts (5.5 yards per carry).

The Sun Devils brought in Xazavian Valladay and hope to lean on Daniyel Ngata as well to carry the workload in 2022.

