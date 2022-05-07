ASU DL Jermayne Lole Unveils Schedule of Upcoming Visits in Transfer Portal

Jermayne Lole, one of Arizona State's top defensive players, is set to hit the road and explore other options.

When Arizona State defensive lineman Jermayne Lole entered the transfer portal, there was hope of him potentially staying with the Sun Devils.

After all, Lole was reportedly just throwing his name out in the canyons of the portal to see what potential NIL offers he could muster. ASU was still considered his likely ultimate destination.

Only a week removed from entering the portal, the possibility of Lole skipping town and finding a team other than Arizona State became more clear when he tweeted out dates of four planned visits.

Jermayne Lole's Planned Visits

May 13: Louisville Cardinals

May 20: Florida Gators

May 27: Texas Tech

June 3: Oregon Ducks

While fans could stomach a move to programs such as Louisville, Florida or Texas Tech, Lole jumping ship to another Pac-12 program would twist the knife even more in the wounds of Arizona State, although the Ducks and Sun Devils will not meet in the regular season in 2022.

Former Sun Devils linebacker Eric Gentry departed Arizona State for USC while scoring a major NIL deal, and Lole could follow that same path. 247 Sports' Chris Hummer reported the Trojans were another school he's heard "quite a bit with him (Lole)," when discussing potential landing spots.

Lole is a native of California, playing his high-school ball at Long Beach Poly prior to committing to ASU.

Facing Gentry and Lole on the same defensive front when Arizona State travels to USC next season would be a nightmare scenario. While Lole has yet to schedule a visit with the Trojans, the possibility still exists.

Lole's future is undecided at the moment, and judging from his schedule, we won't know a final decision until at least early June.

