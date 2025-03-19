Cam Skattebo gets high praise from former NFL star
Maurice Jones-Drew knows a thing or two about the running back position.
Jones-Drew had a decorated college career at UCLA, then played nine seasons in the NFL, racking up 11,111 yards from scrimmage and 79 touchdowns.
So when Jones-Drew talks about running backs, people listen. And he really, really likes Arizona State's Cam Skattebo.
Skattebo a 'Day 1 starter'
Now an analyst for NFL.com, Jones-Drew recently released his rankings of the top running back prospects who competed in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
In one of the deepest running back classes in recent memory, Jones-Drew has Skattebo ranked near the top — behind only Ashton Jeanty and TreVeyon Henderson.
"Skattebo is a football player through and through, as he routinely gives his all no matter his role," Jones-Drew wrote. "This along with his competitive nature was on display during Arizona State's CFP quarterfinal loss to Texas, a contest in which he was named the game's offensive MVP after recording 143 rushing yards, 99 receiving yards and a 42-yard touchdown pass."
"He has great patience and contact balance as a rusher, forcing 102 missed tackles on runs last season (second in the FBS, per Pro Football Focus, behind only Ashton Jeanty). Skattebo could thrive in a number of NFL systems as the last piece to an offensive puzzle. The only question I have about him is his game speed, but he has the potential to be a Day 1 starter with the right team."
Jones-Drew projects Skattebo as a "Day 1 starter" for an NFL team. Skattebo has been linked to teams like the San Diego Chargers and Dallas Cowboys where he could potentially slide in right away as the starting running back.
Skattebo will not participate in the Big 12 Pro Day this week in Frisco, Texas. He has opted instead for a private workout at Arizona State in the next few weeks. Skattebo participated in the vertical jump and broad jump at the NFL Combine, but has not run the 40-yard dash yet — which Jones-Drew pointed out is his biggest question mark.
Skattebo, who was measured at 5-foot-9 1/2 and weighed in at 219 pounds, recorded a vertical jump of 39.5 inches at the combine — tied for fifth-best among all players. It was the second-best leap among the running backs, just behind the 40.5-inch jump recorded by Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten.
The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.