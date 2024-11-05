Cam Skattebo highest-ranked running back in the country
The accolades keep pouring in for Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo.
After compiling 274 yards from scrimmage in Arizona State's 42-21 victory over Oklahoma State, Skattebo was thrust into the Heisman Trophy conversation. And deservedly so. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound senior has been one of the best players in the country all season.
On Monday, Skattebo was honored as the Big 12 offensive player of the week for the fourth time — the most of any player in the conference this season.
And according to PFF, he graded out as the top-rated running back in the country last week.
Skattebo's statistics against Oklahoma State were staggering: he carried the ball 23 times for 153 yards a TD and caught 4 passes for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns. His TD receptions were a 50-yard catch-and-run down the right sideline in the second quarter and a 36-yard catch-and-run down the left sideline to start the fourth quarter.
He also unofficially forced 10 missed tackles and gained 82 yards after contact. Skattebo is one of just 15 FBS running backs since 1996 to rush for over 150 yards and have over 100 receiving yards in a single game. He is just the sixth player in Big 12 history to rush for 150 yards and accumulate 100 yards receiving in the same game.
Largely because of Skattebo, Arizona State (6-2, 3-2) is in a position to make a run at a berth in the Big 12 football championship game. But it's possible he might miss Saturday's home game vs. UCF.
Skattebo suffered an undisclosed injury early in the fourth quarter against Oklahoma State. On Monday, ASU coach Kenny Dillingham said he's "doubtful to questionable" to play on Saturday.
"He's actually doubtful to questionable for the game this week," Dillingham said during Monday's press conference. "So we'll see how that transpires. He's not going to practice this week. ... We're gonna do whatever is in the best interest of him .... do whatever we can to get him healthy and get him back as soon as possible."
With Skattebo's status in doubt, the Sun Devils are only 2.5-point favorites over the Knights. We'll see how the situation unfolds over the next few days.