Coaches Poll top 25: Arizona State moves into latest college football rankings

The Sun Devils are finally ranked

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham has the Sun Devils ranked in his second year at the helm.
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham has the Sun Devils ranked in his second year at the helm.
Arizona State is finally getting some respect.

After beating Kansas State 24-14 on the road Saturday night, the Sun Devils improved to 8-2 in year two under Kenny Dillingham. And now they have a national ranking next to their name.

Arizona State is No. 22 in the latest Coaches Poll top 25, released Sunday. The Sun Devils are one of five Big 12 teams ranked, behind No. 15 BYU, No. 18 Colorado and No. 21 Iowa State, and in front of No. 25 Kansas State.

The Coaches Poll is an indicator of where the Sun Devils could end up in the next College Football Playoff Rankings, which will be released Tuesday.

Arizona State and BYU meet next Saturday in a game with both Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff implications.

Here is the complete Coaches Poll entering Week 13 of the 2024 college football season:

Coaches Poll Top 25

Nov. 17, 2024

  1. Oregon (55)
  2. Ohio State 
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Indiana 
  6. Notre Dame 
  7. Alabama 
  8. Georgia 
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Miami (FL) 
  11. Tennessee 
  12. SMU
  13. Boise State
  14. Texas A&M 
  15. BYU
  16. Clemson
  17. Army 
  18. Colorado 
  19. South Carolina
  20. Tulane 
  21. Iowa State 
  22. Arizona State
  23. UNLV 
  24. Memphis 
  25. Kansas State

Schools that dropped out: No. 18 Washington State; No. 21 Missouri; No. 22 LSU; No. 24 Louisville 

Others receiving votes: Washington State 65; Illinois 56; Missouri 44; Syracuse 18; James Madison 11; Duke 9; Pittsburgh 7; Louisiana 5; Louisville 2; Vanderbilt 1; Sam Houston 1; LSU 1; Colorado State 1.

