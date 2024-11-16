What Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said about Arizona State
No. 19 Kansas State (7-2, 4-2) has had an extra week to prepare for Arizona State (7-2, 4-2).
After suffering a stunning 24-19 loss to Houston on Nov. 2, the Wildcats have used their bye week to get healthy and to put together a plan to try to stop the surging Sun Devils.
"Anybody can beat anybody in this league. We all know that," Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said during his weekly press conference. "We're playing a really good Arizona State team that's a hot team, that's playing well and finding ways to win. So we've got to put play our best football."
ASU coach Kenny Dillingham said that Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Skattebo will be back in the lineup Saturday after missing ASU's win over UCF with a shoulder injury. Despite Skattebo's return, the Sun Devils enter the game as 7.5-point underdogs.
Here are the highlights from Klieman's press conference:
Klieman on his team's mindset after losing to Houston:
"It sometimes gets forgotten we are a seven and two football team that has a lot of things in front of us to play for. We don't know and we can't control what other teams are going to do. I think everybody knows this. A lot of things can still happen. But for us we've got to play and practice and prepare mentally and physically each day to give ourselves a chance to be successful."
Klieman on ASU running back Cam Skattebo
"He's a stud. He's a downhill guy, but he's got enough quickness. He's got great hands out of the back field. He'll pass protect. He's an every down back. Fun kid to watch. He breaks tackles. You're not going to arm tackle him. You know he's had a tremendous year, one of the best years in the Big 12 and deserves all the accolades that he's receiving. He's a terrific player."
Klieman on what ASU is building under coach Dillingham:
"I think coach Dillingham's done a phenomenal job. They've had some success in the transfer portal for sure. Second year in the system, those guys are are playing with a lot of confidence. A wide receiver [Jordyn Tyson] that is as good as we've seen in the league. He's making play after play. And I know a lot of the defensive guys. I know the D coordinator and the linebackers coach, Brian Ward and AJ Cooper. They're great coaches, they're great human beings. They're playing at a high level."
Klieman on Arizona State's offense:
Klieman on ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt:
"I don't think a lot of people knew about [Sam Leavitt] coming into the season, and I know that they had gone through the transfer portal and had found some other transfers I believe. But he beat him out and obviously you see why now. He really makes them go because he can beat you with his legs and he's got really good arm talent. But he's just hard to sack. I mean he's smart enough to know 'okay I can't take this hit, can't take the sack' and throwing it away. ... I know he got banged up. I can't remember what game it was, so he's probably a little bit more disciplined in running, of saying it's okay to slide or get out of bounds. But when I've got to make the play, I'll make the play and run for the first down. But I just think the fact that he can do it throwing and running is what is so impressive."