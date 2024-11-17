Live updates, score: Arizona State-Kansas State Big 12 football showdown
The Arizona State Sun Devils are used to being underdogs at this point.
Picked to finish last in the Big 12, Kenny Dillingham's team has been silencing the doubters all season. Now 7-2 on the season, the Sun Devils march into Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday night as 7.5-point underdogs to Kansas State.
Follow our live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights from the Arizona State at Kansas State matchup:
(Refresh for the latest updates)
First Quarter Live Updates
Kansas State turnover on downs! The Wildcats go for it on 4th-and-1 from midfield and Arizona State's defensive line surges into the backfield and stops DJ Giddens for no gain. The Sun Devils take over on the KSU 47-yard line.
ASU touchdown! The Sun Devils convert the turnover into points on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Sam Leavitt to Jordyn Tyson. Kansas State's defensive back slipped and Tyson was wide open on a corner route. Arizona State leads 7-0 with 11:19 left in the first quarter.
ASU interception! Xavion Alford picks off a deflected pass to give Arizona State an early turnover. The Sun Devils take over on Kansas State's 49-yard line with 14:19 left.
Kansas State will have the ball to start the game.
Pregame Updates
It's actually warmer in Manhattan, Kansas, right now (60 degrees) than Phoenix, Arizona (58 degrees).