Coaches Poll top 25: Arizona State, Big 12 shut out of top 15 in latest college football rankings
Despite a 28-23 victory over BYU on Saturday — arguably the most impressive win by a ranked college football team this weekend — the Arizona State Sun Devils (9-2) are still well outside of the top 10 in the latest Coaches Poll top 25.
The Sun Devils moved up from No. 21 to No. 15 in the poll, and are now the highest-ranked Big 12 team.
But somehow they are still ranked behind three ACC teams, two three-loss SEC teams and a Boise State team that is struggling to beat really bad Mountain West competition.
The Coaches Poll is irrelevant when it comes to the College Football Playoff Rankings, but it's evident the coaches — or whomever they delegate the voting responsibility to — are not watching the games.
The most puzzling ranking? Boise State moved up one spot to No. 11 after barely beating Wyoming 17-13 on Saturday. The Broncos trailed at halftime and trailed in the fourth quarter before rallying to win. Wyoming is 2-9 and lost 48-7 to Arizona State earlier this season.
We'll see what the CFP committee thinks when the next rankings come out on Tuesday. With one week to go in the regular season, here's the complete Coaches Poll top 25:
College Football Coaches Poll Top 25
Nov. 24, 2024
1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Notre Dame
6. Georgia
7. Miami (Florida)
8. Tennessee
9. SMU
10. Indiana
11. Boise State
12. Clemson
13. Alabama
14. South Carolina
15. Arizona State
16. Ole Miss
17. Iowa State
18. Tulane
19. Texas A&M
20. BYU
21. UNLV
22. Army
23. Memphis
24. Missouri
25. Illinois
Schools dropped out: No. 18 Colorado; No. 25 Kansas State.
Others receiving votes: Kansas State 124; Colorado 115; Duke 31; Syracuse 19; Louisville 8; Louisiana 7; Washington State 6; LSU 3; Miami (OH) 1; James Madison 1; Iowa 1; Georgia Tech 1; Baylor 1.