Coaches Poll top 25: Arizona State, Big 12 shut out of top 15 in latest college football rankings

Despite an impressive win over BYU, the Sun Devils are still ranked behind a struggling Boise State team

Ben Sherman

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) rushed for 3 touchdowns in the Sun Devils win over BYU.
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) rushed for 3 touchdowns in the Sun Devils win over BYU. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Despite a 28-23 victory over BYU on Saturday — arguably the most impressive win by a ranked college football team this weekend — the Arizona State Sun Devils (9-2) are still well outside of the top 10 in the latest Coaches Poll top 25.

The Sun Devils moved up from No. 21 to No. 15 in the poll, and are now the highest-ranked Big 12 team.

But somehow they are still ranked behind three ACC teams, two three-loss SEC teams and a Boise State team that is struggling to beat really bad Mountain West competition.

The Coaches Poll is irrelevant when it comes to the College Football Playoff Rankings, but it's evident the coaches — or whomever they delegate the voting responsibility to — are not watching the games.

The most puzzling ranking? Boise State moved up one spot to No. 11 after barely beating Wyoming 17-13 on Saturday. The Broncos trailed at halftime and trailed in the fourth quarter before rallying to win. Wyoming is 2-9 and lost 48-7 to Arizona State earlier this season.

We'll see what the CFP committee thinks when the next rankings come out on Tuesday. With one week to go in the regular season, here's the complete Coaches Poll top 25:

College Football Coaches Poll Top 25

Nov. 24, 2024

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Notre Dame

6. Georgia

7. Miami (Florida)

8. Tennessee

9. SMU

10. Indiana

11. Boise State

12. Clemson

13. Alabama

14. South Carolina

15. Arizona State

16. Ole Miss

17. Iowa State

18. Tulane

19. Texas A&M

20. BYU

21. UNLV

22. Army

23. Memphis

24. Missouri

25. Illinois 

Schools dropped out: No. 18 Colorado; No. 25 Kansas State. 

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 124; Colorado 115; Duke 31; Syracuse 19; Louisville 8; Louisiana 7; Washington State 6; LSU 3; Miami (OH) 1; James Madison 1; Iowa 1; Georgia Tech 1; Baylor 1.

Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

