Florida Gaining Traction for Former ASU WR Ricky Pearsall

The Gators might be the next destination for the former Sun Devils wideout.

The courtship for former Arizona State receiver Ricky Pearsall has been major since he first decided to enter the transfer portal in April.

On May 3, Pearsall reportedly narrowed his options down to the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Oregon Ducks.

Now, recent developments may suggest Pearsall is narrowing in on his future destination.

247 Sports' Clint Brewster tweeted out there was some traction for Pearsall heading to Florida.

Pearsall was one of recruiting analyst Mike Farrell's top receivers still available in the portal, and has shot up even more spaces after wideouts Jordan Addison and LV Bunkley-Shelton committed.

After playing three seasons at Arizona State, receivers coach Bobby Wade believes Pearsall is only getting better.

"I think Ricky is still climbing. I think he's far from reaching his peak. I think a lot of it has to do with his mentality each week and how he prepares and he does a great job at that," Wade said during spring practice.

Pearsall emerged as Arizona State's No. 1 option in the receiving room by consistently winning routes and making plays after the catch. His versatility will be utilized anywhere he lands.

Auburn has reportedly been ruled out of the running for Pearsall's talents, leaving only Florida and Oregon as the top two programs left. He visited Oregon last week and also considered Notre Dame at one point.

While early indications are Pearsall will choose Florida, only time will tell where he'll next be on the national stage like he desires.

