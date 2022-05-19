Former Arizona State WR LV Bunkley-Shelton Commits to Oklahoma

Deciding between Kansas and Oklahoma, the former ASU receiver became the newest member of the Sooners after hitting the transfer portal.

When Arizona State receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton entered the transfer portal on April 28, the potential destinations for his next stomping grounds were unknown.

Bunkley-Shelton first scared most of ASU faithful when early in the process he posted on his Instagram story a picture of Arizona's campus, although he cleared the air and stated he was just visiting friends.

Official visits to Kansas (May 11) and Oklahoma (May 7) followed before Bunkley-Shelton announced both schools were in his top two.

Now we officially know where Bunkley-Shelton will be playing his college football moving forward, as he announced he would be attending Oklahoma.

All Sooners had the scoop on Bunkley-Shelton's decision prior to the announcement.

Bunkley-Shelton arrived as a freshman at Arizona State in 2020, where he played in all four games. There was a step up in production in 2021 for his sophomore season, as Bunkley-Shelton caught 33 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns.

His entrance in the portal prior to May 1 means he is eligible to play in 2022.

Bunkley-Shelton has only one season accrued in his career thanks to 2020 not counting against his eligibility.

He joins an Oklahoma receiving corps that features talents such as Theo Wease, Drake Stoops and Marvin Mims among others. Since December, the Sooners have had three receivers leave through the portal.

As for Arizona State, the Sun Devils will welcome two new starters to the offense thanks to Bunkley-Shelton and Ricky Pearsall's departures. Elijah Badger, Andre Johnson, Bryan Thompson and Chad Johnson Jr. are names to watch heading into 2022.

