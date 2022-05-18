Transfer Portal: Former ASU OL Ezra Dotson-Oyetade Commits to TCU

The former Sun Devils interior lineman travels to Texas and will play for TCU after hitting the transfer portal.

Former Arizona State interior lineman Ezra Dotson-Oyetade has found a new home after entering the transfer portal on April 29.

In a tweet from his personal account, Dotson-Oyetade revealed he would be playing his future college ball at TCU.

Dotson-Oyetade was a four-star composite recruit out of Texas when he initially committed to Arizona State in 2021. Coming out of high school, he had offers from nearly 30 schools before settling on the Sun Devils.

Now, he returns to his home state of Texas to play for the Horned Frogs, who did not officially offer him as a recruit out of high school.

Dotson-Oyetade (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) has the versatility to play at any interior position along the offensive line.

Yet, with Ben Scott anchoring ASU's center position, LaDarius Henderson solidifying the left-guard spot and a competition that didn't involve Dotson-Oyetade at the other guard spot, his best chance to fight for playing time would be elsewhere.

Chris Martinez and Joey Ramos are expected to battle for the right-guard starting job with Ben Bray also in the mix as an interior lineman, although there's currently no clear-cut backup center. Martinez would likely slide to center if Scott went down.

Dotson-Oyetade will be eligible to play immediately.

