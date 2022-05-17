Skip to main content

Sun Devils Rank Near Bottom of Pac-12 QB Rankings

When it comes to passers, Arizona State is nearly at the bottom of these Pac-12 rankings.

Arizona State's quarterback situation has received nearly the same amount of attention as any position across the Pac-12 conference. 

From the departure of Jayden Daniels to the arrival of Emory Jones and the fun little quarterback battle between Paul Tyson and Trenton Bourguet at spring practice, the question mark at quarterback has been a headline almost daily at ASU. 

Jones, who is expected to become the starter for Arizona State to begin the season, answered many of those questions after committing to the Sun Devils. 

Yet there are those who aren't convinced, such as The Mercury News' Jon Wilner. Wilner has covered college football for decades and won an award in 2013 for his Pac-12 coverage.

He recently dropped his Pac-12 quarterback depth rankings, with the Sun Devils sitting at No. 11 in the conference. In the first batch of rankings, ASU was at No. 9.

"The Sun Devils are better positioned than they were before Jones arrived, but worse off than before Jayden Daniels left for LSU in February," Wilner said in his explanation. 

"Jones has plenty of SEC starting experience, but the results were mixed. Remove his six-touchdown performance against Samford, and he finished the 2021 season with 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His mobility and savvy will serve ASU well, but we prefer the wait-and-see mode."

So, it sounds as if Wilner isn't that negative about Arizona State's quarterback situation, but would rather wait to see results on the field much like many Sun Devils fans. 

ASU ranked just above Colorado, and UCLA is at the top of the Pac-12 with Dorian Thompson-Robinson leading the way. Utah, USC, Arizona and Washington round out the top-five rankings. 

