Former Arizona State DL Jermayne Lole Commits to Louisville

Louisville was his first visit after hitting the portal, and now becomes his team of choice for 2022.

The recruitment of Arizona State defensive lineman Jermayne Lole after his entrance in the transfer portal was heavy, as Lole drew interest from major college programs across the country.

Now, he's decided on where he'll take his talents for the foreseeable future.

Lole announced via his Twitter page he was committing to the Louisville Cardinals.

Louisville was the first of four official visits Lole was set to take. After visiting the Cardinals on May 13, he was set to travel to Florida on May 20, with Texas Tech (May 27) and Oregon (June 3) remaining.

However, on the day he was supposed to take in the atmosphere of Gainesville, Lole opts to play for Louisville. It appeared he liked his visit as he tweeted the following out shortly after spending time on campus.

Lole was considered to be one of the top defensive trench players in the country, as Pro Football Focus had him ranked at No. 2 on their list of interior defensive players heading into 2021.

However, a triceps injury suffered prior to the season forced Lole out of action for all of 2021. In December, he announced his initial return to Arizona State for another year of action.

Lole will be eligible to play immediately, and his transfer out of ASU was believed to be related to NIL deals.

The Sun Devils return Omarr Norman-Lott among many other names along the defensive line, a position group considered to be the deepest for the Sun Devils.

Regardless, Lole's presence will be missed on and off the field at Arizona State.

