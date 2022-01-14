Friday Recruiting Roundup: Transfer Portal Dominates ASU News

With just one offer to recruits still in high school, the Arizona State Sun Devils saw the transfer portal pick up steam over the last week.

After a fairly jammed week that included 10 offers to recruits in high school, the recruiting trail for the Arizona State Sun Devils cooled down considerably over the last seven days, with just one offer sent over the last week.

On Monday, Arizona State offered class of 2024 wide receiver/defensive back Daijon "Wooptie" Calimon out of Lawndale, Calif.

Calimon, a 6-foot-2 receiver, has already had offers from Arizona, Colorado and Nevada as a sophomore.

However, the transfer portal was quite active for Arizona State, seeing players come and go throughout the week.

San Diego State offensive lineman Chris Martinez announced he picked up an offer from the Sun Devils Tuesday.

Martinez entered the portal on Dec. 8, and looks to transfer as a graduate student with one season of eligibility remaining. He has since picked up offers from Sacramento State, Fresno State and Miami (Ohio).

While the Sun Devils hope to add Martinez to bolster the trenches, ASU was successful in landing Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay Tuesday.

Valladay averaged over five yards per carry in 2021, leading Wyoming in rushing with 1,070 yards on 209 attempts and scoring six times. Valladay also reeled in 23 passes for 233 yards.

However, the Sun Devils saw unfortunate transfer portal news regarding now two former ASU pass-catchers.

On Monday, receiver Lonyatta Alexander became the third Arizona State receiver to enter the transfer portal. Alexander played in only two games as a freshman this season.

On Wednesday, receiver Geordon Porter announced his commitment to play for Buffalo next fall. Porter initially entered the transfer portal on Nov. 8. Porter caught only one pass last season.

With National Signing Day coming up on Wednesday, Feb. 2, the Sun Devils look to make their final push for the classes of 2022 and beyond.

ASU Transfer Portal: An Updated Look at Who's in, Who's out

What Transfer Running Back Xazavian Valladay Brings to Arizona State

Arizona State WR Lonyatta Alexander Enters Transfer Portal

Former ASU WR Geordon Porter Finds a New Home