Skip to main content

Friday Recruiting Roundup: Transfer Portal Dominates ASU News

With just one offer to recruits still in high school, the Arizona State Sun Devils saw the transfer portal pick up steam over the last week.

After a fairly jammed week that included 10 offers to recruits in high school, the recruiting trail for the Arizona State Sun Devils cooled down considerably over the last seven days, with just one offer sent over the last week. 

On Monday, Arizona State offered class of 2024 wide receiver/defensive back Daijon "Wooptie" Calimon out of Lawndale, Calif. 

Calimon, a 6-foot-2 receiver, has already had offers from Arizona, Colorado and Nevada as a sophomore.

However, the transfer portal was quite active for Arizona State, seeing players come and go throughout the week. 

San Diego State offensive lineman Chris Martinez announced he picked up an offer from the Sun Devils Tuesday.

Martinez entered the portal on Dec. 8, and looks to transfer as a graduate student with one season of eligibility remaining. He has since picked up offers from Sacramento State, Fresno State and Miami (Ohio).

While the Sun Devils hope to add Martinez to bolster the trenches, ASU was successful in landing Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay Tuesday. 

Valladay averaged over five yards per carry in 2021, leading Wyoming in rushing with 1,070 yards on 209 attempts and scoring six times. Valladay also reeled in 23 passes for 233 yards.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

However, the Sun Devils saw unfortunate transfer portal news regarding now two former ASU pass-catchers.

On Monday, receiver Lonyatta Alexander became the third Arizona State receiver to enter the transfer portal. Alexander played in only two games as a freshman this season. 

On Wednesday, receiver Geordon Porter announced his commitment to play for Buffalo next fall. Porter initially entered the transfer portal on Nov. 8. Porter caught only one pass last season. 

With National Signing Day coming up on Wednesday, Feb. 2, the Sun Devils look to make their final push for the classes of 2022 and beyond. 

ASU Transfer Portal: An Updated Look at Who's in, Who's out

What Transfer Running Back Xazavian Valladay Brings to Arizona State

Arizona State WR Lonyatta Alexander Enters Transfer Portal

Former ASU WR Geordon Porter Finds a New Home

Chris Martinez
Football

Friday Recruiting Roundup: Transfer Portal Dominates ASU News

1 minute ago
Sun Devils Helmet
Football

Report: Sun Devils Hire Defensive Backs Coach Aaron Fletcher

16 hours ago
pac-12 pylonn
Football

Three Pac-12 Teams Make 'Ridiculously Early' Top 25 for 2022

Jan 13, 2022
ASU Helmet
Football

Former Arizona State WR Geordon Porter Finds New Home

Jan 12, 2022
Pac-12 Basketball Logo
Basketball

ASU Basketball Reschedules Two Pac-12 Games

Jan 12, 2022
Johnny Wilson
Football

ASU Transfer Portal: An Updated Look at Who's in, Who's out

Jan 12, 2022
Valladay
Football

What Transfer Running Back Xazavian Valladay Brings to ASU

Jan 12, 2022
Valladay
Football

Wyoming RB Xazavian Valladay Transfers to Arizona State

Jan 11, 2022