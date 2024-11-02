Game time update: Arizona State-Oklahoma State kickoff changed
The Arizona State Sun Devils will be taking the field earlier than expected on Saturday.
Because of the weather forecast in the Stillwater, Oklahoma area — which calls for rain and thunderstorms later in the afternoon — the kickoff time for the Arizona State at Oklahoma State Big 12 football game has been moved to 12:30 p.m. MST/2:30 p.m. CT. The game was originally scheduled to start at 4 p.m. MST/6 p.m. CT.
According to a press release from the Big 12, the change "was based off forecast models and was agreed upon by both programs."
Arizona State (5-2, 2-2) hasn't played in rainy conditions yet this season, but they will have to deal with it Saturday.
The TV broadcast, which was moved from FS1 to FOX after the World Series ended, will still be on FOX in the Arizona and Oklahoma markets. Outside of those markets the game will be televised on FS2.
The weather puts an even bigger spotlight on ASU running back Cam Skattebo, who has rushed for 848 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games. He's going up against an Oklahoma State (3-5, 0-5) defense that is dead last in the Big 12 — and second-to-last in all of Division I-A college football. With sloppy conditions, it's a safe bet ASU coach Kenny Dillingham will run the ball even more than usual.
The Sun Devils enter the game as 3.5-point favorites, but ESPN's FPI gives them only a 43.1% chance of beating the Cowboys.