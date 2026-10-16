How to Watch Arizona State Football vs. No. 10 Texas Tech in Week 7: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, Matchup

Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders took the first Big 12 meeting against the Sun Devils in 2024. Kenny Dillingham and ASU returned the favor in 2025. What will happen this year?

ASU is staring at an uphill battle against a top-ten team, but the Sun Devils handled the task last season, beating No. 7 Texas Tech in Tempe.

On the flip side, the Red Raiders have never lost to ASU in Lubbock. Will they defend their home win streak? Or will Arizona State knocked off a ranked Tech team for the second year in a row?

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's conference clash:

How to Watch Arizona State vs. No. 10 Texas Tech

Who: Arizona State vs. No. 10 Texas Tech

When: Saturday, October 10 at 12:30 p.m. AZ Time (3:30 p.m. EST)

Where: Lubbock, TX - Galaxy Stadium (60,229)

TV/Streaming: FOX (Click here for live stream)

TV announcers: Connor Onion (Play-by-Play), Robert Griffin III (Analyst)

The Sun Devil Radio Network broadcast will air on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Tim Healey will handle play-by-play alongside former Arizona State quarterback Jeff Van Raaphorst, with Kevin Turner reporting from the sideline. The game will also be on ESPN 620 AM and the Arizona Sports App.

Best Of Seven?

Before their 2026 duel, Arizona State and Texas Tech have faced off six times on the gridiron. The all-time series is tied, 3-3.

It all started in 1999, when the Red Raiders visited Tempe for non-conference play. ASU took the matchup, 31-13.

It wouldn't be til 14 years later that Texas Tech would return the favor, meeting the Sun Devils in the 2013 Holiday Bowl.

The Raiders took the bowl matchup, 37-23, a day before New Year's Eve in San Diego.

This would be the beginning of quite the saga between the Devils and Red Raiders in the 2010s.

In 2016, behind ASU RB's Kalen Ballage NCAA-record-tying eight total touchdowns, the Sun Devils took down Patrick Mahomes and the Red Raiders in another Tempe non-con battle, 68-55.

A year later, Texas Tech would get their revenge without Mahomes, beating ASU in the Devils' first-ever trip to Lubbock, 52-45.

Fast forward to 2024: the two are now conference mates, and the quality of games between the two stays high.

Cam Skattebo tried his all to lead ASU to victory in Texas, but the Devils fell short in '24, 30-22.

A year later, Tech entered the matchup ranked No. 7. That ranking didn't last much longer, as the Sun Devils got their revenge, 26-22 in Tempe.

In this back-and-forth affair that spans 27 years, here is how the tally shakes out:

1999: ASU, 31-13

2013: Texas Tech, 37-23

2016: ASU, 68-55

2017: Texas Tech, 52-45

2024: Texas Tech, 30-22

2025: ASU, 26-22

Devil Details:

Joey McGuire's Comments on ASU

Kenny Dillingham's Press Conference On Texas Tech

Keys For Arizona State

A Look Back To 2025

ASU's Freshman Class Outlook

Reports From ASU Practice This Week