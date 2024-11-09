How to watch Arizona State football vs. UCF: TV channel, live stream, prediction
The Arizona State football team will play its first game this season without its senior leader.
Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Skattebo has been ruled out of Saturday's Big 12 game vs. UCF with a shoulder injury. Sophomore running back Kyson Brown will start in Skattebo's place.
Arizona State (6-2, 3-2) is still in contention for a berth in the Big 12 championship game — and a potential berth in the 12-team College Football Playoff. The Sun Devils are one game out of second place with four games to play.
The two one-loss teams in front of Arizona State — Iowa State and Colorado — are both in danger of being upset on Saturday. Stay tuned for more chaos in the Big 12.
In order to beat UCF without Skattebo, the Sun Devils will need big games from Brown, quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. In last week's 42-21 victory over Oklahoma State, Leavitt passed for 304 yards and 3 TDs and Tyson caught 8 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Arizona State comes into the game as 2.5-point favorites.
Here are the details on how to watch and follow Arizona State vs. UCF on Saturday:
Arizona State vs. UCF TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds
Who: Arizona State (6-2, 3-2) vs. UCF (4-5, 2-4) in a Big 12 football game
When: 5 p.m. MST | Saturday, November 9
Where: Mountain America Stadium | Tempe, Arizona
Live Stream: Stream Arizona State-UCF live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN2
Our Prediction: Arizona State 31, UCF 27
Betting Odds: Arizona State is favored by 2.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Saturday's matchup