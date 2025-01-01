How to watch Arizona State vs. Texas in 2025 Peach Bowl: TV channel, live stream
The quarterfinal round has arrived for the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, and the nation will finally get a look at one of the biggest Cinderella stories of all time — the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The Sun Devils were picked to finish last in their first season in the 16-team Big 12 by the media. They were projected to win 4.5 games by the oddsmakers.
And at the beginning of the 2024 season, the Las Vegas oddsmakers had ASU +10,000 to win the Big 12 Conference. That's 100 to 1 odds. If you had wagered $100 on the Sun Devils to win the Big 12 in August, you would have walked away with $10,000.
How improbable has Arizona State's run to the Peach Bowl been? According to Vegas Insider, the Sun Devils winning the Big 12 is the sixth-greatest upset in betting history, just behind the Boston Red Sox winning the World Series in 2004 (+12,000).
The oddsmakers continue to doubt the Sun Devils, listing them as 12.5-point underdogs to the Texas Longhorns in the 2025 Peach Bowl.
Arizona State is used to being in this position, and running back Cam Skattebo has unwavering confidence in the Sun Devils' ability to compete at the highest level.
"They continue to keep saying that people are going to try to stop me.. There's nobody out there that can stop me," Skattebo said on Monday. "We played in 13 games, and I've been the target on each one, so I'm not too worried. We're going to play our game and play ball and see what happens there."
Here are details on how to watch No. 4 Arizona State vs. No. 5 Texas on New Year's Day.
Arizona State vs. Texas TV channel, live stream
The oddsmakers have Texas as 12.5 to 13.5-point favorites. Here are the latest betting odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Who: No. 4 Arizona State vs. No. 5 Texas in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal
Spread: Arizona State +12.5 (-112)
Kickoff Time: Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. MST
Our Prediction: Arizona State 24, Texas 21
TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
Live Stream: Stream Arizona State-Texas live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Wednesday's matchup