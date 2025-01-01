Injured Jordyn Tyson clearly missed by Arizona State in Peach Bowl
It wasn't going to be an easy game for Arizona State redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt taking on SEC powerhouse Texas in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl, and playing without his No. 1 target has made it even harder.
Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, redshirt sophomore receiver Jordyn Tyson, suffered a season-ending collarbone injury in ASU's last regular season game in a victory over rival Arizona. While his absence didn't cause a problem in the the demolishing of Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship, Leavitt and the Sun Devils are struggling without him in the Peach Bowl, trailing 17-3 at halftime.
LIVE UPDATES: ARIZONA STATE VS. TEXAS
The Longhorns have kept All-American running back Cam Skattebo at a standstill, holding the Heisman finalist snub to just 45 yards on 13 carries. With their workhorse locked in his stable, the Sun Devils need Leavitt to take charge. As hard as he's tried, he's clearly been missing something.
The Michigan State transfer quarterback has been dipping, ducking and dodging to extend plays, being protected by an offensive live being obliterated by the bigger, faster and stronger Texas defensive front. His escapablity has been on full display, but he just doesn't have the additional help when he does get a chance to let the ball go.
Leavitt closed out the first half completing 15-of-27 passes (55.6%) for 99 yards, and the Sun Devils managed just 3 points. Wide receivers Xavier Guillory (3 catches for 19 yards) and Melquan Stovall (4 catches for 18 yards) are doing their best to step up in Tyson's absence, but they're struggling to gain separation.
The Sun Devils receivers are being blanketed by the Longhorns. When they do make a catch, they are being met with bone crushing impact. SEC defenses are a little different than what ASU is used to seeing in the Big 12.
Tyson adds an element that his fellow teammates just don't have. Yards after catch. Elusive movement. Dynamic route running. The Sun Devils passing woes are so detrimental that their leading receiver is redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Blazen Lono-Wong, who caught a 32-yard pass from freshman punter Kanyon Floyd off of a fake punt.
Tyson eclipsed 100 yards in five games this season, catching 75 passes for 1,101 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns. He's projected to be a first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
ASU still has a chance to come back with a second half of football to play. But if the first half proved anything, it won't be easy without their No. 1 receiver, Tyson.