How to Watch Arizona State's Conference Tournament Game Live

TEMPE -- The 12-seed Arizona State Sun Devils are set to take on the 13-seed Baylor Bears in the first round of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City on Tuesday morning - the two teams are actually set to kick the tournament off with the first matchup of the five-day event.

The Sun Devils are coming into the game having won two of their final three games, including a signature win over ranked Kansas, while Baylor also finished their regular season winning two of three.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley (left) looks on as his players huddle together against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half at Desert Financial Arena.

Preview broadcast information for the game - among other matchup-related tidbits - below.

Broadcast Information

WHO: #12 Arizona State vs. #13 Baylor

WHEN: 9:30 A.M. AZT/11:30 CT/12:30 EST

WHERE: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri

T.V. BROADCAST: ESPN+

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) passes the ball ahead of Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maurice Odum (5) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion.

Baylor: Still Carried by Guard Quartet

Baylor is a very guard-centric team under Scott Drew this season. Sophomore guard Cameron Carr leads the team in scoring at 19.0 PPG, while he is joined by freshman Tounde Yessoufou, who averages 18 per game despite being a bit less efficient.

Guards Obi Agbim and Isaac Williams IV round out the dynamic rotation, as both average over 10 points per contest. Agbim's 16 points and four three-point connections were key in Baylor taking down ASU by a score of 73-68 on February 21.

What is Arizona State's Metric Standing?

Arizona State is currently on the outskirts of the NCAA tournament conversation heading into the week, as ESPN's Joe Lunardi currently has the Sun Devils as the 11th team out of the field.

Bobby Hurley's team currently profiles as a strong team via the metrics, as they place at number 67 in the NCAA NET ranking and 63rd in KenPom. The most impressive feat that the team has accomplished this season is perhaps the meteoric rise on the defensive side of the ball, as they have risen roughly 70 spots in KenPom's defensive rating rankings over the last month of real time.

Arizona State forward Andrija Grbović (14) gathers Bryce Ford (4) and Moe Odum (5) during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026.

What's Next for ASU With Win?

If Arizona State were to take down Baylor on Tuesday, they would move on to take the Iowa State Cyclones on for the second time in less than a week. The Sun Devils competed with Iowa State for 25 minutes before the Cyclones went on an incredible run to put the game away.

A win in round two of the tournament would ensure a quarterfinal matchup against Texas Tech, who Arizona State defeated on February 17.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley against the Utah Utes in the first half at Desert Financial Arena.

