Arizona State-Texas live updates: Peach Bowl score, highlights
Game day has finally arrived for the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Nobody expected Kenny Dillingham's team to be in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, and the betting odds reflect that — the Sun Devils are 12.5-point underdogs to the Texas Longhorns.
Follow ASU's New Year's Day Peach Bowl matchup with Texas right here, including big-play highlights and in-game analysis.
(Refresh for the latest updates)
Second Quarter Live Updates
Halftime score: Texas 17, Arizona State 3
Arizona State missed field goal: After all that, the Sun Devils miss a 36-yard field goal with 11 seconds left in the first half. The Longhorns got a hand on it and it came up way short. Texas 17, Arizona State 3.
Arizona State fake punt! Finally, Kenny Dillingham breaks out the "house money" game plan. On 4th-and-9 from their own 21-yard line, the Sun Devils throw a pass from punter Kanyon Floyd to Blazen Lono-Wong for 32 yards to pick up a first down. Huge play for ASU with 1:58 left in the first half.
Arizona State turnover on downs: The Sun Devils look ill prepared to play this game. They go for it on 4th-and-10 and Sam Leavitt takes a sack. Texas takes over on its own 38-yard line with 5:09 left in the half, leading 17-3.
Skattebo frustrated: Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo is incredibly frustrated on the sideline. After proclaiming "nobody can stop me" this week, he has 12 carries for 44 yards.
Texas field goal: The Longhorns cap off a 13-play, 72-yard drive with a 22-yard field goal from Bert Auburn to take a 17-3 lead with 8:54 left in the half.
Arizona State turnover on downs: The Sun Devils go for it on 4th-and-2 and Cam Skattebo goes nowhere. The call is puzzling considering how Marcus Arroyo approached the same situation against Iowa State (play action deep shot). Texas takes over on its own 24-yard line, leading 14-3.
First Quarter Live Updates
End of 1st quarter: Texas 14, Arizona State 3
The Longhorns dominated the scoreboard, but the Sun Devils dominated the ball in the opening quarter. ASU had the ball for 12:55 and ran 20 plays to just 5 for Texas. If ASU can stay in this game, keep an eye on defensive fatigue for the Longhorns.
Texas 3-and-out! Arizona State's defense gets a huge stop to stem the Longhorns' momentum. ASU has the ball back, trailing 14-3 with 4:47 left in the first quarter.
Texas touchdown: After Arizona State goes three-and-out, Silas Bolden retuns a punt 75 yards for a touchdown to give Texas a 14-3 lead. Less than 8 minutes into this game, the Sun Devils are officially in trouble.
Texas touchdown: The Longhorns need just two plays to score on their opening drive: a 54-yard pass to Matthew Golden and a 23-yard touchdown pass from Quinn Ewers to DeAndre Moore Jr. About as bad a start as you can imagine for ASU's defense. Texas 7, ASU 3, 8:14 left in 1st quarter.
Arizona State field goal! Carston Kieffer boots a 39-yard field goal to give Arizona State an early 3-0 lead. The Sun Devils' first drive covered 63 yards in 12 plays. They were aided by two huge penalties on Texas — a running into the punter on fourth down and a 15-yard facemask.
Huge penalty on Texas! The Sun Devils fail to convert on 3rd-and-4, but Texas runs into the punter, giving Arizona State a fresh set of downs.
Pregame Live Updates
The Sun Devils will start with the ball.